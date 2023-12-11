Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Shares Up 4.6%

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) shot up 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.02 and last traded at $9.10. 8,540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 10,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.
Intchains Group Stock Up 3.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $538.42 million and a P/E ratio of -551.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.45.
Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter. Intchains Group had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%.
Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.
