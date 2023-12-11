Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Intellicheck Price Performance

NYSE:IDN opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 million, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.65. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 18.04% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Intellicheck will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellicheck

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDN. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck during the first quarter worth $735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck during the first quarter worth $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,014 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intellicheck during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Intellicheck during the first quarter worth $34,000. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

