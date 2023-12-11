Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.150-5.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

Inter Parfums Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ IPAR traded up $1.50 on Monday, reaching $133.27. 79,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,049. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $161.17. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.00.

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,345,000 after buying an additional 827,032 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth approximately $19,936,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,092,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 1,014.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 397.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 88,437 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

