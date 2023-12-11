International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. Sells 25,000 Shares

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $1,226,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,839,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,248,519.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

International Bancshares Stock Up 1.3 %

IBOC traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.36. 216,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.33. International Bancshares Co. has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBOC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 113.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on International Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on International Bancshares

International Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.