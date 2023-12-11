International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Hits New 52-Week High at $163.10

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $163.10 and last traded at $162.46, with a volume of 538214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.96.

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.50.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 264.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 85.2% during the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 527,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,032,000 after purchasing an additional 98,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

