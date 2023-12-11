International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IP traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $36.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,017. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.59. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.89.

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

