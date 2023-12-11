Intrepid Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 18,900 Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Intrepid Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises about 1.8% of Intrepid Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 363,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,757,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GSY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.94. 262,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,853. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.78 and its 200-day moving average is $49.74. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $49.98.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

