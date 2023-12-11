Intrepid Family Office LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Intrepid Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. SLR Investment makes up approximately 6.8% of Intrepid Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Intrepid Family Office LLC’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the second quarter worth $176,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in SLR Investment by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 54.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 40.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 361,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SLR Investment from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

SLR Investment Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SLRC stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 141,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average of $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $832.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.11.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $59.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 123.31%.

SLR Investment Profile

(Free Report)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Further Reading

