Intrepid Family Office LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Intrepid Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 3.4% of Intrepid Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Intrepid Family Office LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $350.68. 358,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $321.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $379.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.96 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.99.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.