Intrepid Family Office LLC Trims Holdings in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Intrepid Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Evolv Technologies makes up approximately 0.2% of Intrepid Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Intrepid Family Office LLC’s holdings in Evolv Technologies were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLV. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 4,868.4% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 516,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 506,556 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Evolv Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Evolv Technologies by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Evolv Technologies by 2,079.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 34,001 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 16.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 90,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Evolv Technologies news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares in the company, valued at $147,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Evolv Technologies news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares in the company, valued at $147,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $29,864.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,299,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,199,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,900 shares of company stock worth $635,634. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Evolv Technologies stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $4.23. 194,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,563. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $639.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 147.76% and a negative return on equity of 46.80%. The company had revenue of $20.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Evolv Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Featured Articles

