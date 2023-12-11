Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,111,593 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 89.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,359,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111,593 shares during the quarter. Zeta Global accounts for approximately 1.4% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 1.10% of Zeta Global worth $20,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZETA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Zeta Global by 105.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZETA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

In other news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,269. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,593 shares of company stock worth $121,162 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZETA stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.89 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 147.58% and a negative net margin of 29.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

