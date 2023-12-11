Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,697,000. Martin Marietta Materials makes up 1.1% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,591,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,478,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,362,000 after purchasing an additional 251,047 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,252,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 242,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,003,000 after purchasing an additional 174,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MLM traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $471.32. 56,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.94 and a 52-week high of $474.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $439.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.36.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.79.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

