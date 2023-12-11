Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 114,239 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,461,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of OSI Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 7,525.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 443,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,044,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,493,000. Thematics Asset Management bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,375,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,154,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

In related news, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $165,597.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,397.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other OSI Systems news, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $165,597.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,397.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shalabh Chandra sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $377,377.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,565.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,604 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,017. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OSIS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.37. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.77 and a fifty-two week high of $139.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

