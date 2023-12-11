Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 303,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,887,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of RadNet as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new stake in RadNet during the second quarter valued at about $2,512,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in RadNet during the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in RadNet by 45.8% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in RadNet during the second quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in RadNet during the second quarter valued at about $12,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3,622.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.91. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $36.73.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $401.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RadNet news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at $336,474. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RadNet news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at $336,474. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 10,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $354,227.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,488.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on RDNT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on RadNet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

