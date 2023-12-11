Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 164,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,148,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of WNS as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in WNS during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,018,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 64.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,872,000 after buying an additional 586,694 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 802.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 375,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,950,000 after buying an additional 333,555 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 30.2% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,208,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,609,000 after buying an additional 280,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 18.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,988,000 after buying an additional 279,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

WNS stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.03. 78,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.33. WNS has a 1 year low of $51.84 and a 1 year high of $94.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. WNS had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WNS will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

