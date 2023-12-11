Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 249,058 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 249,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,428,000. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet accounts for about 1.0% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 204.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.34. 114,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,239. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.72 and a 52 week high of $83.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $480.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Larry Kraus sold 3,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

