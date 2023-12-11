Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Has $10.85 Million Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of NICE worth $10,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 329.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in NICE by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NICE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on NICE in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

NICE Price Performance

Shares of NICE traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $205.38. The stock had a trading volume of 61,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,898. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.95. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $149.54 and a 12-month high of $231.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.40 and its 200 day moving average is $192.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.00 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 14.11%. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NICE

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.