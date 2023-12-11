Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Has $11.70 Million Holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,244,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,525 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $11,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INDI. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 38,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 35,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,162,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,369 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

indie Semiconductor Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.63. The company had a trading volume of 409,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,892. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 65.14%. The company had revenue of $60.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.99 million. On average, analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

Insider Transactions at indie Semiconductor

In other indie Semiconductor news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,700 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $69,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,522 shares in the company, valued at $328,393. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

