Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Has $27.33 Million Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,091 shares during the period. Woodward makes up about 2.0% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Woodward worth $27,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Woodward by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Woodward by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WWD shares. UBS Group started coverage on Woodward in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Woodward from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.11.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.17. 58,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,088. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.30 and a 12-month high of $139.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $777.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.40 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

