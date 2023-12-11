Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 974,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,859 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Sally Beauty worth $12,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 12,647 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sally Beauty by 1.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sally Beauty by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 21,780 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Sally Beauty by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Sally Beauty by 11.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the period.

NYSE:SBH traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.16. 314,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,930. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $912.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

SBH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

