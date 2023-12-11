Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Invests $10.27 Million in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 183,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,644,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,769,000 after purchasing an additional 93,159 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,667,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,160,000 after buying an additional 81,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 35.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,980,000 after buying an additional 883,239 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 2.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,802,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,702,000 after acquiring an additional 41,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,563,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,968,000 after acquiring an additional 138,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carpenter Technology

In related news, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $251,798.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,006.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $251,798.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,006.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,518 shares of company stock worth $433,961. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRS traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.86. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $74.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.66.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.15 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Stories

