Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Invests $10.71 Million in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 212,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,707,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Axonics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Axonics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Axonics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Axonics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Axonics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axonics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

Axonics Stock Performance

AXNX stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.58. 41,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,340. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.28 and a beta of 0.48. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $68.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXNX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Axonics from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Axonics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Axonics

Insider Buying and Selling at Axonics

In other Axonics news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $436,477.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,197.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Profile

(Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.