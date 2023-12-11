Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Invests $6.36 Million in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 169,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,361,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Vericel at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 908,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,943,000 after acquiring an additional 534,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 15.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,631,000 after acquiring an additional 458,219 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 216.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after buying an additional 271,727 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 163.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 398,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after buying an additional 247,268 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 1,737.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 209,301 shares during the period.

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of VCEL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.88. 34,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,697. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.22 and a beta of 1.58. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $45.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vericel from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vericel from $41.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

