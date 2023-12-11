Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty accounts for approximately 1.4% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $19,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELF. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $147.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.42.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 0.7 %

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.40. The company had a trading volume of 208,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.57. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $139.85.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 15.88%. Equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $1,138,485.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,618,359.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $179,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,650,846.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $1,138,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,618,359.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,150 shares of company stock worth $3,124,354 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.