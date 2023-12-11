Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Makes New $18.15 Million Investment in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 488,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,149,000. Flowserve makes up approximately 1.3% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Flowserve as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,796,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,952,000 after acquiring an additional 160,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,485,000 after buying an additional 88,950 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,724,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,802,000 after buying an additional 147,846 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,840,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Flowserve by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,931,000 after purchasing an additional 86,815 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Stock Up 1.5 %

FLS stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.10. 64,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $41.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.78. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

FLS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

