Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.12% of Assertio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assertio by 2,983.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assertio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assertio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assertio by 621.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 79,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Assertio by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 71,829 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assertio Stock Performance

Assertio stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 305,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,883. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $100.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Assertio had a negative net margin of 109.78% and a positive return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.54 million. As a group, analysts predict that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

ASRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial cut their target price on Assertio from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Assertio from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Assertio Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

