Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 198,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,626,000. AMN Healthcare Services comprises about 1.6% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,326.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,615.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 27.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $1,086,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMN traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $68.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,810. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.80 and a 12-month high of $115.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.30 and a 200-day moving average of $88.25.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $853.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

