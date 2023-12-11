Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,394 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $83,248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,441 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 274,965.9% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,168,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167,607 shares during the period. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

NLY traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $18.32. The company had a trading volume of 844,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,513. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $24.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.19%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NLY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Further Reading

