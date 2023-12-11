Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,452,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,315,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 235.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ardelyx

In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 20,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $105,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 329,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,258.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 10,272 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $51,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 349,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 20,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $105,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,258.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,738 shares of company stock valued at $350,180 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ardelyx Stock Down 4.2 %

ARDX stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.01. 1,824,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,148,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.54. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.09 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.10.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

