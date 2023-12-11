Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is Kenfarb & CO.’s 3rd Largest Position

Kenfarb & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,392 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 3.7% of Kenfarb & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 696 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $355,857.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,396.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,940 shares of company stock worth $56,031,416. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $8.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $582.88. 161,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,768. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $534.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.72, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.62 and a twelve month high of $599.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.78.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

