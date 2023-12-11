Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 16.170-16.470 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 16.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.9 billion-$16.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.0 billion. Intuit also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 2.250-2.310 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $582.78.

Intuit stock traded up $12.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $586.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,617,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,047. Intuit has a 1-year low of $370.62 and a 1-year high of $599.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $534.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,940 shares of company stock valued at $56,031,416. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in Intuit by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 2,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

