Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.250-2.310 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4 billion-$3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.4 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 16.170-16.470 EPS.

Intuit Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ INTU traded up $12.76 on Monday, hitting $586.66. 1,617,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $164.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.12, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $534.12 and a 200-day moving average of $503.42. Intuit has a 12 month low of $370.62 and a 12 month high of $599.00.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $582.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $355,857.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,396.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,940 shares of company stock worth $56,031,416. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.