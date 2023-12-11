Invenio Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Invenio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Stock Up 2.3 %
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
