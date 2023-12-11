Invenio Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Invenio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 117,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $789,000. Cynosure Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 192,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 16,432 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.34. 665,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.23. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

