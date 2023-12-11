Invenio Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Invenio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 3.3% of Invenio Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.76. 253,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,713. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

