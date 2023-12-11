Invenio Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,350 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Invenio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in S&P Global by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.78.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.3 %

SPGI traded up $5.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $420.71. 311,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.99. The company has a market cap of $133.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

