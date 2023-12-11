Invenio Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Invenio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,402,583,000 after buying an additional 252,827,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,843,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,064,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,104,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,645,072,000 after purchasing an additional 817,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,343,000 after purchasing an additional 510,559 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
NYSE:PG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.96. 1,870,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,227,126. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.86 and its 200-day moving average is $150.31. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The firm has a market cap of $341.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.
Insider Activity
In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
