Invenio Wealth Partners LLC Invests $280,000 in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Invenio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $28,442,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 1,582.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 20,540 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of CDW by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 75,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,882,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CDW by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in CDW by 339.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $3.06 on Monday, reaching $216.25. The stock had a trading volume of 351,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,059. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.05. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $160.66 and a 1 year high of $219.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

