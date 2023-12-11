Invenio Wealth Partners LLC Invests $320,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Invenio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 38.8% in the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 851,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 393,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NEE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,933,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,063,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.95 and its 200 day moving average is $65.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The firm has a market cap of $122.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

