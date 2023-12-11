Invenio Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Invenio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,365,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,514,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,563,980,000 after purchasing an additional 928,013 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,109,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,456,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,264,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,962,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,699,548. The company has a market capitalization of $314.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $79.43 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

