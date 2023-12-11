Invenio Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Invenio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $769,926,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.98. 1,285,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,686,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $117.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.22.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America cut RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

