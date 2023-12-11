Invenio Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Invenio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the second quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 19,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.1% during the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 22,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 36,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,122,000 after buying an additional 26,330 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $5.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $234.52. 414,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.61. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total value of $12,955,334.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,891.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total transaction of $12,955,334.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,891.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

