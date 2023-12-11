Invenio Wealth Partners LLC Takes $1.42 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Invenio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Invenio Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,691.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,146,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,785,147 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,854,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485,896 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after buying an additional 3,759,000 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81,144.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,995,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,179,000 after buying an additional 2,991,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $189,785,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,063,285. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.47.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.2613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

