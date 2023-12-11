Invenio Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Invenio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 7.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 12.3% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Carrier Global by 3.3% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 1.4% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.76. 1,774,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,988,992. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.08. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.31.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

