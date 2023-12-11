Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Hits New 12-Month High at $89.74

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.74 and last traded at $89.73, with a volume of 20031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.11.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPA. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 116.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,753,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $872,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,465,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,949,000 after purchasing an additional 49,764 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.