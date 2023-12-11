Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 213,184 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 320,068 shares.The stock last traded at $19.16 and had previously closed at $19.15.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average of $18.93.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.0633 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
