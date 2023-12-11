Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 213,184 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 320,068 shares.The stock last traded at $19.16 and had previously closed at $19.15.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average of $18.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.0633 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

