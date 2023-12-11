Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.30

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.30 and last traded at $46.30, with a volume of 5182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.11.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.94.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.1422 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco MSCI USA ETF

About Invesco MSCI USA ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBUS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,438,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,981,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 1,035.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 34,241 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,386,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,106,000.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

