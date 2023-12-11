Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.30

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.30 and last traded at $46.30, with a volume of 5182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.11.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.94.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.1422 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco MSCI USA ETF
About Invesco MSCI USA ETF
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
