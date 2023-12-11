Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Hits New 52-Week High at $162.38

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $162.38 and last traded at $162.33, with a volume of 373384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.37.
The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.84.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.2448 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
