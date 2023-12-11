Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 102,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 85,715 shares.The stock last traded at $34.93 and had previously closed at $34.85.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1,670.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

