Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Trimmed by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,393 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 3.6% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $17,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $392.94. The company had a trading volume of 19,113,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,833,883. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.73 and a twelve month high of $394.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.09.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

